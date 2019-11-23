Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service.
UPDATE: Serious crash claims the life of a young man

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
23rd Nov 2019 2:50 PM
UPDATE, 2.45PM: A serious traffic crash at Raglan this morning has claimed the life of a 21-year-old man.

The man was driving a vehicle on a dirt road off Raglan Station Road at about 6.30am when he lost control and crashed.

Emergency Services attended however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old-male passenger sustained a head injury and was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing with officers appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP1902324065.

INITIAL: ONE person has suffered critical injuries after a serious traffic crash in Raglan early this morning.

At 6.25am, paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Raglan Station Road.

Paramedics assessed two people at the scene.

One person was treated for critical injuries.

The second person, a man in his 30s, sustained a head injury and was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Emergency Service crews remain on scene.

