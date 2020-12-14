UPDATE: Power returned to 3000 homes after mass outage

Close to 3000 homes are without power across the Redbank Plains area.

Close to 3000 homes are without power across the Redbank Plains area.

UPDATE, 2.20pm: Workers have managed to restore power to almost 3000 homes across the Ipswich area following an earlier mass outage.

According to Energex, supply was successfully restored a little before 2pm after a vehicle reportedly damaged equipment in the area.

However, a QPS spokesman has since confirmed the outage came as result of a fallen tree.

Residents at nearby Flinders View and Raceview are now also faced with similar issues.

Around 90 properties have since lost power as result of another tree which has fallen.

Streets impacted include Barret St, Brendale Ave, Douglas St, East Saunders St, Melrose Dr, Saunders St E, Swanbank Rd.

INITIAL, 1pm: Close to 3000 homes across Redbank Plains, Swanbank, and White Rock have been left without power this afternoon.

Energex first reported the mass blackout around midday on Monday for 2933 properties.

It is understood a vehicle had reportedly caused damage to Energex equipment, resulting in the incident.

However, a QAS spokesman has since been unable to confirm whether a traffic accident had occurred in the area.

Multiple Energex crews are currently on site working to rectify the issue.

The next update is expected at 1.30pm.

Close to 3000 properties at Redbank Plains, White Rock and Swanbank have been left without power.

The impacted streets are as follows: Alawoona St, Arabella Ct, Arline St, Baird Cct, Ballow Cres, Beaver Cres, Berilee Ct, Blackheath Rd, Brolga St, Byron Cl, Calandra St, Chetwynd St, Cobbin Cct, Colonial Ct, Cotton Cres, Creekstone Ave, Crewes Cres, Daryl Reinhardt St, Delmere Ct, Diddams Cl, Doogal Ct, Drewett Ave, Egret Ct, Eureka Ct, Falcon St, Fantail Ave, Fernbrooke Bvd, Field Cl, Gannet St, Gardner St, Gilgai Ct, Goldfinch St, Greenwood Village Rd, Griffiths Rd, Halletts Rd, Harold Reinhardt Dr, Harvest St, Haywood St, Henry Samuel Dr, Heron Ct, Holterman Cres, Hopkins Cl, Ibis Pl, Ingles Dr, Ironpot St, John Carroll Way, Kathleen St, Lalor Ct, Lamington Dr, Langley Cl, Lark Pl, Lietzow St, Locke Cres, Loghopper Ct, Mackinney Ct, Magpie Cres, Marshall St, Mcnamara Pl, Mervyn Jensen Dr, Moore St, Murphy Ct, Nathan Cl, Navickas Cct, Newstead Ct, Norton Sands Dr, Olive Smith St, Oliver Dr, Osprey St, Paterson Pl, Patsy Cres, Peggy Cres, Penrose Cct, Percy Lane, Pheasant Lane, Pioneer St, Primrose Cres, Quail Ct, Rasmussen Cres, Redbank Plains Rd, Reedy Cres, Regents Dr, Rice Rd, Roach Cres, Robert Jones St, Robert Jorgensen Ct, Rogers Way, Rosella St, Schoffield Ct, School Rd, Scott Way, Shaun St, Shelley St, Siedofsky St, Sienna Pl, Storey St, Stormbird St, Sunbird Dr, Swift Cl, Tait Ave, Tempest Cct, The Corso, Tindle St, Unnamed Rd, Vantage Pl, Verrankamp Rd, Verrenkamp Rd, Vince Elmore Way, Vine St, Walden St, Walter Williams Cres, Wandera Ct, Warrill St, Watercress Bvd, Wattlebird Ct, Wedgebill Cir, Westray Cres, White Rock Dr, William Drysdale Cl, Wolski Way, Wood Dr, Wren St