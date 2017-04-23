UPDATE: Postcode saga to be solved after call to action

THE Spring Mountain postcode saga is closer to a resolution with Australia Post confirming the soon Ipswich home of thousands of residents will get a correct postcode of 4300.

Last week the QT reported how Australia Post had given postcode 4124 to a development estate in Greenbank and New Beith, known colloquially as "Spring Mountain”, when Spring Mountain has been a suburb of Ipswich for decades.

Deputy Mayor Paul Tully had said that error could cost lives and misdirected mail en masse.

"Because of the two competing postcodes, mail will be held up, misdirected or returned to sender,” he said at the time

"Triple 0 calls to emergency services could be delayed as operators try to work out the scene of a fire or accident. Lives could be lost with delays in identifying if an incident is in Ipswich or Logan.”

He called on Australia Post "to immediately withdraw the 4124 postcode for Spring Mountain and urgently advise all local residents of New Beith and Greenbank what their correct suburb name is”.

A senior Australia Post official has written to council to say that "following up on your enquiry from Thursday 13/4/17, an internal request has been lodged for the locality of Spring Mountain to be modified to postcode 4300”.

"Australia Post will also be issuing advice to residents in the 'Spring Mountain Estate' area, reminding residents to use Greenbank as their locality for addressing purposes.”

Cr Tully said this issue was "close to being resolved”.

"I think the problem will still continue because the people in Logan City will continue to use the name Spring Mountain because Australia Post hasn't done anything in the last 20 years to let them know that is the wrong suburb name,” he said.

"Australia Post still hasn't changed their online listing of Spring Mountain as a Logan City suburb and they haven't got Spring Mountain listed in Ipswich as 4300. That shouldn't take a week.

"It is too little too late but one good thing is that they are writing to residents to tell them of their correct suburb and postcode.

"We have resolved the postcode issue and now it is an educational issue for Australia Post and Logan City Council to inform their residents of the correct suburb name.”