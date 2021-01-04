UPDATE: ‘Plastic’ weapon prompts massive police response

Police are responding to reports of a possible armed disturbance at Muirlea. Picture: file photo.

UPDATE, 1pm: Police have reopened Kholo Rd at Muirlea following an earlier incident.

It is understood a man was reportedly armed with a weapon at a Kholo Rd property.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman has since confirmed the weapon was a plastic replica.

The road was closed to traffic for about an hour as police worked to secure the scene.

An individual is now assisting police with their investigations.

There were no injuries reported.

INITIAL,11am: Multiple police units are currently responding to reports of a possible armed disturbance at a Muirlea home.

A member of the public reportedly witnessed an armed man at the Kholo Rd address about 10.15am.

It is understood he was allegedly threatening another person with the weapon.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman was unable to confirm the type of weapon.

Police have set up traffic diversions in the area as result.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

There is believed to be no threat to the public.

More to come.