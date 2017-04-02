UPDATE: Ipswich's big guns called to CCC

Mayor Paul Pisasale and Blair MP Shayne Neumann are among four new Ipswich figures to have been served notices to attend a Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) public hearing in April. Photo: File

MAYOR Paul Pisasale and Blair MP Shayne Neumann are among four new Ipswich figures to have been served notices to attend a Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) public hearing in April.

Division 4 councillor Kylie Stoneman and unsuccessful candidate for Division 2 at the 2016 Ipswich local government elections Declan McCallion have also been subpoenaed to appear.

The CCC has updated its witness list from nine to a total of 19 individuals who have been served notices to appear before a public hearing which will investigate the conduct of candidates from Ipswich, Gold Coast and Moreton Bay councils at the 2016 local government elections.

Ipswich Deputy Mayor Paul Tully and Cr Kerry Silver had earlier been subpoenaed to appear at the public hearing from April 18-21 and April 26-28.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate is another new witness who has been served notice to appear.

The CCC had earlier announced that the public hearing would investigate whether candidates advertised or fundraised as an undeclared group, an offence contrary to section 183 of the Local Government Electoral Act 2011.

Among other matters, the hearing will also examine whether candidates provided an electoral funding and financial disclosure return that was false and misleading, and whether candidates operated a dedicated bank account for funds related to the campaign, which is required by law.

A CCC release earlier this month said the purpose of the hearing, was "to gather information about possible criminal offences to support Operation Belcarra and to also canvass broader issues related to corruption and integrity in local government".

Cr Pisasale said he was not fazed by being called to appear.

"It is great to be able to co-operate with the CCC and sort it all out once and for all," he said.

Cr Pisasale said he suspected he would be asked about his appearance on numerous how-to-vote cards of candidates and councillors, a line of questioning he said he would welcome.

The QT earlier reported how Cr Pisasale had been on the cards of opposing candidates in divisions that were a two-horse race.

Cr Pisasale said he had been up front about his support of candidates.

"It has got to be about the how-to-vote card system and why everybody puts me on their cards," he said.

"But if they are looking at teams, I would have had 50 people on my team."

Mr Neumann said he had nothing to hide and would assist the CCC with its investigation.

"I have received a request to assist the CCC in their inquiry into the 2016 Ipswich City Council elections and will fully cooperate with that request," he said.



"I complied with all political donation disclosure laws at the time and have nothing to hide."

Cr Stoneman also said she was looking forward to the hearing and would be "co-operating fully".

Mr McCallion said he was just making one comment before the hearing.

"I am happy to help the Commission, as I have been doing so," he said.