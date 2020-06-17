UPDATE: Patient taken to hospital after crash into pole

TRAFFIC CRASH: Emergency services and Ergon Energy are at the scene of a crash in North Bundaberg.

UPDATE: Paramedics have taken one patient to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after a vehicle collided with a pole in North Bundaberg this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews were called to the scene Mount Perry Rd and Moore Park Rd at 9.14am.

NewsMail photographer Mike Knott is at the scene and said traffic was now flowing in both directions while Ergon was busy securing the pole which was split.

EARLIER: One patient is being assessed by paramedics in North Bundaberg after a traffic crash this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were called to a single vehicle crash into a pole.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the southbound lane was completely blocked with traffic being manually directed.

She said the patient was believed to be a female driver.