Police are working to locate the parents of a young boy found wandering the streets at Brassal on Saturday morning. Pic: file photo
Breaking

UPDATE: Parents reunited with boy found wandering streets

kaitlyn smith
13th Feb 2021 10:18 AM
UPDATE, 10am: A young boy found wandering the streets at Brassall earlier today has since been reunited with his parents.

Police located the child on Hunter St about 7am Saturday morning.

He was later taken to Ipswich Hospital as a search commenced for his parents or guardians.

The boy was not injured during the ordeal.

INITIAL, 9am: Police are attempting to locate the parents or carers of a young boy who was found walking the streets at Brassall early Saturday morning.

The boy, believed to be between six and eight years old, was reportedly seen running into traffic on Hunter St just after 7am.

Early reports suggested the boy was possibly autistic.

A concerned resident took to social media this morning, revealing police were now conducting door knocks in the area.

The boy is described as having blonde hair and wearing a blue shirt and dark shorts.

It is understood he has since been taken to Ipswich Hospital.

He has not sustained any injuries.

