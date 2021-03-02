Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency crews attend a multi-vehicle collision at Springfield Central. Pic: file photo
Emergency crews attend a multi-vehicle collision at Springfield Central. Pic: file photo
News

UPDATE: One in hospital after Centenary Hwy ‘head-on’

kaitlyn smith
2nd Mar 2021 6:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 6pm: One person has been taken to hospital following a ‘head-on’ collision at Springfield Central late Tuesday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed two others were assessed by paramedics at the scene, which occurred just before 5pm.

The pair did not require further treatment.

She said one patient had been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Centenary Hwy has since been reopened to motorists.

Queensland Traffic reported heavy congestion on the Logan Mwy as result.

UPDATE, 5.30pm: Paramedics are currently assessing two patients at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the Centenary Hwy.

Early reports suggested the two vehicles had collided in a head-on northbound at Springfield Central just before 5pm.

Emergency crews are currently managing the scene.

Centenary Hwy remains closed to motorists.

Traffic diversions are currently in place south via the Springfield exit.

INITIAL, 5.10pm: Multiple vehicles have reportedly collided head-on while travelling along the Centenary Hwy at Springfield Central, causing headaches to peak-hour commuters.

It is understood the incident took place on an outbound lane just before 5pm on Tuesday.

A Queensland Police spokesman said it was unclear how many vehicles were involved.

He said it appeared several airbags had been deployed, though could not confirm injuries.

Paramedics and firefighters are also in attendance.

The road is reportedly blocked to traffic.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route if possible.

More to come.

centenary highway multi-vehicle crash springfield central
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young tradie blames boots for motoring mishap

        Premium Content Young tradie blames boots for motoring mishap

        News An Ipswich man claimed his workboots caused him to lose control of his car and crash into a pole

        ‘He was poached’: Mayor says she will miss outgoing CEO

        Premium Content ‘He was poached’: Mayor says she will miss outgoing CEO

        Council News CEO David Farmer will move on next month after resigning from Ipswich City...

        MASS OUTAGE: Hundreds left to swelter without power

        Premium Content MASS OUTAGE: Hundreds left to swelter without power

        Breaking Energex is currently investigating the cause of the mass blackout

        ‘MAKE AN OFFER’: Retail complex in boom suburb hits market

        Premium Content ‘MAKE AN OFFER’: Retail complex in boom suburb hits market

        Property The seller of a fully-tenanted commercial property is calling for all offers