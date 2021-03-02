UPDATE: One in hospital after Centenary Hwy ‘head-on’

UPDATE, 6pm: One person has been taken to hospital following a ‘head-on’ collision at Springfield Central late Tuesday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed two others were assessed by paramedics at the scene, which occurred just before 5pm.

The pair did not require further treatment.

She said one patient had been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Centenary Hwy has since been reopened to motorists.

Queensland Traffic reported heavy congestion on the Logan Mwy as result.

UPDATE, 5.30pm: Paramedics are currently assessing two patients at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the Centenary Hwy.

Early reports suggested the two vehicles had collided in a head-on northbound at Springfield Central just before 5pm.

Emergency crews are currently managing the scene.

Centenary Hwy remains closed to motorists.

Traffic diversions are currently in place south via the Springfield exit.

INITIAL, 5.10pm: Multiple vehicles have reportedly collided head-on while travelling along the Centenary Hwy at Springfield Central, causing headaches to peak-hour commuters.

It is understood the incident took place on an outbound lane just before 5pm on Tuesday.

A Queensland Police spokesman said it was unclear how many vehicles were involved.

He said it appeared several airbags had been deployed, though could not confirm injuries.

Paramedics and firefighters are also in attendance.

The road is reportedly blocked to traffic.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route if possible.

More to come.