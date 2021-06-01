UPDATE: One dead in Bruce Highway truck crash

The scene of a truck and car crash at Tinana.

One person is dead after a collision involving a car and truck on the Bruce Highway at Tinana near Maryborough.

Both lanes of the highway and the Alice Street turn-off are blocked, with closures expected to remain in place for several hours.

A second patient was assessed at the scene following the crash, which happened about 5.05pm near Eatonvale Rd, according to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman.

Motorists have been urged to seek an alternate route or delay travel.

