Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of a truck and car crash at Tinana.
The scene of a truck and car crash at Tinana.
News

UPDATE: One dead in Bruce Highway truck crash

Carlie Walker
1st Jun 2021 7:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One person is dead after a collision involving a car and truck on the Bruce Highway at Tinana near Maryborough.

Both lanes of the highway and the Alice Street turn-off are blocked, with closures expected to remain in place for several hours.

A second patient was assessed at the scene following the crash, which happened about 5.05pm near Eatonvale Rd, according to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman.

Motorists have been urged to seek an alternate route or delay travel.

Originally published as UPDATE: One dead in Bruce Highway truck crash

editors picks fccrash
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Special school students make use of new $12.2M facility

        Premium Content Special school students make use of new $12.2M facility

        Education A new three-storey building featuring a home economics kitchen and eight classrooms has been unveiled at an Ipswich school.

        Students reap rewards of ‘world class’ $7.8M facility

        Premium Content Students reap rewards of ‘world class’ $7.8M facility

        Education A new facility at an Ipswich school is preparing students for jobs in booming...

        ‘Stop taking drugs’: Chief Judge’s advice for mum

        Premium Content ‘Stop taking drugs’: Chief Judge’s advice for mum

        News A woman with a lengthy history of drug offending has been told that jail is...

        Prepare to watch Ipswich High tackle extra footy challenge

        Premium Content Prepare to watch Ipswich High tackle extra footy challenge

        Rugby League Tough early draw, new teams and enhanced focus for Ipswich to contend with in elite...