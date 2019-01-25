Update on status of 2019 Ipswich Cup after further delays

Will the Ipswich Cup be cancelled this year?

MORE than 150 years of racing tradition in Ipswich will not grind to a halt because of delays to a $13million racetrack upgrade.

Rumours have been swirling around that the Ipswich Cup would be called off if the project wasn't completed in time for the 2019 event.

An estimated finish date of June 13, two days before the big day, was touted last year but further delays mean it won't be ready for this year's event.

Earthworks are well under way on a new two-storey building, with jockey and steward rooms on the bottom floor and a members lounge that doubles as a 300-seat event centre on top.

Works on the track have been ongoing for the past 12 months and will continue for a further two years but it will have no impact on race days.

A completion date for the project is still unknown but Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching said there would be no disruption to the big day.

The upgrade is still expected to be completely finished this year.

"The new building, which is the biggest part of the project, we're not sure when it will be built," Mr Kitching said.

"We haven't been given a further date but it's expected now by everyone involved that it won't be finished before the Ipswich Cup.

"We're basing our Ipswich Cup plans around the things that we know we'll definitely have on that day.

"It appears that all that will be fully completed is the forecourt just inside the main gate."

All of the elements of Ipswich Cup day, including the infield festival, are still in place but there would be a few tweaks and changes including a small reduction in marquee space on the grandstand side.

"It appears there are delays but in no way, shape or form does that mean the Ipswich Cup is not going to be on," he said.

The club is more than 150 years old and races have been held in Bundamba for 130 years which means upgrades were overdue.

"The facilities were becoming very run-down with leaks through all the major buildings," Mr Kitching said.

"To get a new modern members lounge which doubles as an event centre is enormous."