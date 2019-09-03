Details released on five-year-old hit by ute outside school

A YOUNG boy hit by a car right after finishing school for the day is doing well after he was airlifted to hospital.

The five-year-old boy ran out between two cars while trying to cross George St outside Kalbar State School and ran straight into the path of a ute at about 3pm on Monday afternoon.

He suffered head injuries and was assessed at the scene by paramedics before being transferred to Queensland Children's Hospital by rescue helicopter in a stable condition.

Kalbar Police officer in charge Senior Constable Joshua Piper said the child did not use the pedestrian crossing and parents rushed to the child's aid after they witnessed the incident.

"He's done quite well overnight," he said.

"He's been moved out of the intensive care unit to the ward. He's got a small fracture on his skull but there's been no bleeding or anything like that, which is very fortunate."

Snr Cst urged anybody who had witnessed or has dash-cam footage of the incident who hadn't already been in contact with police to contact Kalbar Police on 5463 7201.

"But I don't think we're going to find (anything new)," he said.

"I've spoken to most of the parents who witnessed it."

He urged motorists to use caution while driving through school zones and for parents to discuss the importance of using signed crossings with their children.