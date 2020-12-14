UPDATE: Neighbour mistakes outdoor blaze for house fire

Fire crews are currently en route to a possible house fire at Mount Walker. Pic: file photo

Fire crews are currently en route to a possible house fire at Mount Walker. Pic: file photo

UPDATE, 6.50pm: Fire crews have since departed the scene of a possible house fire after learning it was instead an outdoor bonfire.

Early reports suggested a nearby resident mistook the blaze for a structure fire, phoning emergency services as result.

Two crews first attended the scene just before 6pm before further services were suspended.

It is understood the bonfire was contained and posed no risk to nearby properties.

QFES departed the scene around 6.10pm this evening.

INITIAL, 5.40pm: Emergency crews are this evening racing to a possible house fire which broke out west of Ipswich.

The blaze reportedly first ignited at a Christensen Rd property at Mount Walker around 5.40pm.

The severity of the blaze and whether any persons were inside the property at the time of the incident is unknown.

QPS, QFES and QAS are currently en route.

More to come.