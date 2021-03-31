UPDATE: Missing Esk man found after police search

A MAN reported missing on Sunday morning has been found following a police search.

Police appealed to the public for assistance to help find a 66-year-old Esk man who was last seen on Saturday night.

Nigel Sirl had last been seen about 9pm at a Cedar Avenue address.

EARLIER: IPSWICH police are appealing to the public for help finding a Somerset man who was reported missing on Sunday morning.

Nigel Sirl, 66, from Esk, was last seen about 9pm on Saturday night at a Cedar Ave address.

Police believe Nigel left the property early on Sunday morning but confirmed he had not been seen or heard from since.

It is understood the disappearance is out of character for Nigel.

A search operation is currently underway in nearby bushland and properties.

Police are appealing for anyone in the Esk community to check their properties, including inside their sheds.

Nigel is described as caucasian, about 175cm tall with light brown hair and grey eyes. He was last seen wearing navy shorts and black shoes.

Police are appealing for Nigel or anyone that may have sighted him to contact police.

