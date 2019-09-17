UPDATE: Minden bushfire now at 'advice' level

A fire has broken out near Minden.

UPDATE:

As of 12.15pm, the bushfire warning has been upgraded to an "advice” level.

Residents are urged to stay up to date with the situation and must plan what actions they will take should the situation change.

A QFES spokesperson saaid the fire was moving in a westerly direction toward Heise Road and Woolshed Creek Rd.

Firefighters are working with waterbombing aircraft to contain the fire.

EARLIER:

QUEENSLAND Fire and Rescue crews are on scene at a bushfire burning near Minden.

Three rural fire crews are attending a blaze between Heise Rd and Woolshed Creek Rd, Woolshed.

Another two crews are en route to the fire.

The fire is at an "information” level, meaning it does not presently pose an immediate threat to property at this time and has yet to reach a level required for an official warning.

Drivers are advised to drive to conditions and with caution.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call 000 immediately.