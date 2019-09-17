Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A fire has broken out near Minden.
A fire has broken out near Minden. Dominic Elsome
News

UPDATE: Minden bushfire now at 'advice' level

Ebony Graveur
by
17th Sep 2019 12:44 PM

UPDATE:

As of 12.15pm, the bushfire warning has been upgraded to an "advice” level.

Residents are urged to stay up to date with the situation and must plan what actions they will take should the situation change.

A QFES spokesperson saaid the fire was moving in a westerly direction toward Heise Road and Woolshed Creek Rd.

Firefighters are working with waterbombing aircraft to contain the fire.

EARLIER:

QUEENSLAND Fire and Rescue crews are on scene at a bushfire burning near Minden.

Three rural fire crews are attending a blaze between Heise Rd and Woolshed Creek Rd, Woolshed.

Another two crews are en route to the fire.

The fire is at an "information” level, meaning it does not presently pose an immediate threat to property at this time and has yet to reach a level required for an official warning.

Drivers are advised to drive to conditions and with caution.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call 000 immediately.

bushfire fire minden summerholm woolshed
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Dirt road no excuse for string of motorbike offences

    premium_icon Dirt road no excuse for string of motorbike offences

    News "I've been riding up in Brisbane and the police always let us go because we're never causing any trouble”

    Fireworks, fun and The Voice stars to light up festival

    premium_icon Fireworks, fun and The Voice stars to light up festival

    Family Fun Festival bigger and better with Chriddy Black and Jordy Marcs

    First modern container trains to roll down the range in 2020

    premium_icon First modern container trains to roll down the range in 2020

    Business Queensland farmers have a direct rail link to the Port of Brisbane

    ‘Next-gen Kmart’ set for fast-growing Ipswich suburb

    premium_icon ‘Next-gen Kmart’ set for fast-growing Ipswich suburb

    Business Kmart, Coles 50 specialty stores coming to popular Ipswich centre.