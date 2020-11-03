Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after machinery rollover

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
3rd Nov 2020 7:50 AM | Updated: 8:38 AM
UPDATE, 8.20AM: A man in his 40s has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with back and neck injuries.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a workplace accident in North Rockhampton.

Just after 7.20am, it was reported machinery, believed to be a roller compactor, had rolled at a worksiteon Yaamba Rd, Parkhurst.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, paramedics are on scene looking at one male patient, however, their injuries are unclear.

It is understood no one is trapped.

More to come.

editors picks machinery rollover parkhurst workplace accident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

