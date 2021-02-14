UPDATE: Man suffers head injuries in multi-vehicle crash

Paramedics are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision at Springfield Lakes.

UPDATE, 12pm: A man in his 40s has been hospitalised following a multi-vehicle collision at Springfield Lakes.

Initial reports suggested it was a two-vehicle crash.

Queensland Ambulance has since been confirmed three vehicles were involved.

It is understood the man sustained serious facial injuries as result.

He was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Two other men, both aged in their 20s, were uninjured.

They did not require transport to hospital.

Police have since reopened Springfield Greenbank Arterial to traffic.

INITIAL, 11am: Emergency crews are currently attending a two-vehicle collision at Springfield Lakes.

The incident occurred at the corner of Springfield Greenbank Arterial and Grande Ave about 10.15am.

Paramedics, including a critical care unit, are assessing three patients.

One person has reportedly sustained head injuries and is complaining of chest pain.

Police and firefighters are currently managing the scene.

Springfield Greenbank Arterial at Springfield Lakes has been temporarily closed to traffic.

Motorists are urged to use an alternate route.

More to come.