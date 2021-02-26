UPDATE: Man suffers facial damage, fractured arms in fight

Police revealed on Thursday a 64-year-old man was charged with assault after he “allegedly punched a man” at a private address in Hatton Vale.​

A Lockyer Valley man was rushed to hospital in Brisbane on Wednesday, after a brawl left him with severe facial injuries and two broken arms.

Police revealed on Thursday that a 64-year-old man was charged with assault after he “allegedly punched a man” at a private address in Hatton Vale.

A 42-year-old man was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition suffering facial fractures and fractures to his arms.

Gatton CIB Officer in Charge Detective Sergeant Brett Richard said the victim was allegedly “the aggressor” of the fight, however “due to the extensive injuries sustained” the other man was charged.

Detective Sergeant Richard said the two men were known to each other and lived together at the address.

The 64-year-old man was charged and given a notice to appear in Gatton Magistrates Court on March 29, 2021.

