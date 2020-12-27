Menu
Paramedics attend a serious single-vehicle incident at Purga. Pic: file photo
UPDATE: Man seriously injured after car collides with tree

kaitlyn smith
27th Dec 2020 8:42 AM
UPDATE, 8am: A man has been freed from the wreckage of his vehicle after colliding with a tree at Purga this morning.

Emergency crews reportedly worked to free the driver for close to an hour.

He has since been transported to Princess Alexandra in a serious but stable condition.

It is understood he suffered significant injuries to his legs and arms.

INITIAL, 7am: A man in his 40s remains trapped inside a vehicle after colliding with a tree at Purga early this morning.

The serious incident occurred on Middle Rd, between Cunningham Hwy and School Rd, around 6.20am.

Paramedics, including critical care and a high acuity response unit, are currently at the scene.

Firefighters and police are also working to help free the man.

Early reports suggested the man has sustained injuries to his legs and arms.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

More to come.

