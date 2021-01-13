UPDATE: Man in serious condition after forklift rollover

Emergency crews at the scene of a forklift rollover at Chuwar.

UPDATE, 12.40pm: A man has been seriously injured after being trapped under a forklift which rolled at a Chuwar home on Wednesday morning.

Multiple ambulance crews, including a critical care paramedic, attended the Lucinda Cl home about 11am.

Two crews of firefighters, as well as up to five police units, were also on scene.

A witness said it appeared the man had attempted to remove a load of goods from a trailer, causing it to overturn.

He has since been transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A QAS spokeswoman said the man suffered suspected injuries to his chest and limbs.

Loved ones were later seen at the property speaking with detectives.

Detectives at the scene did not speak with media.

INITIAL, 11.20am: Emergency services are responding to reports of a man trapped under a forklift at Chuwar.

The heavy machinery reportedly rolled at the Lucinda Close address just before 11am.

Paramedics, including a critical care and a high acuity response unit, are at the scene.



Multiple police and firefighter crews are also in attendance.

It is unknown how badly the man is injured.

More to come.