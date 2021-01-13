Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency crews at the scene of a forklift rollover at Chuwar.
Emergency crews at the scene of a forklift rollover at Chuwar.
News

UPDATE: Man in serious condition after forklift rollover

kaitlyn smith
13th Jan 2021 12:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 12.40pm: A man has been seriously injured after being trapped under a forklift which rolled at a Chuwar home on Wednesday morning.

Multiple ambulance crews, including a critical care paramedic, attended the Lucinda Cl home about 11am.

Two crews of firefighters, as well as up to five police units, were also on scene.

Neighbours at the scene of a forklift rollover at Chuwar.
Neighbours at the scene of a forklift rollover at Chuwar.

A witness said it appeared the man had attempted to remove a load of goods from a trailer, causing it to overturn.

He has since been transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A QAS spokeswoman said the man suffered suspected injuries to his chest and limbs.

Loved ones were later seen at the property speaking with detectives.

Detectives at the scene did not speak with media.

Detectives at the scene of a forklift rollover at Chuwar.
Detectives at the scene of a forklift rollover at Chuwar.

INITIAL, 11.20am: Emergency services are responding to reports of a man trapped under a forklift at Chuwar.

The heavy machinery reportedly rolled at the Lucinda Close address just before 11am.

Paramedics, including a critical care and a high acuity response unit, are at the scene.

Emergency crews at the scene of a forklift rollover at Chuwar.
Emergency crews at the scene of a forklift rollover at Chuwar.

Multiple police and firefighter crews are also in attendance.

It is unknown how badly the man is injured.

More to come.

chuwar forklift rollover
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dormant plans to build six new townhouses reignited

        Premium Content Dormant plans to build six new townhouses reignited

        Council News Although approval was granted four years ago for six apartments, work never began

        • 13th Jan 2021 12:22 PM
        Thieves swipe iPhone, wallet in house break-in

        Premium Content Thieves swipe iPhone, wallet in house break-in

        News Police are hunting down the culprit responsible for breaking into an Ipswich...

        ‘National concern’: Highly infectious cluster grows to six

        Premium Content ‘National concern’: Highly infectious cluster grows to six

        Health Two people mysteriously catch the highly-infectious UK strain

        WATCH: Ipswich teams playing in Qld u18 State Champs

        Premium Content WATCH: Ipswich teams playing in Qld u18 State Champs

        Basketball Ipswich’s brightest young basketball talents will compete against some of the...