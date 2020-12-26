UPDATE: Man charged over alleged fatal stabbing

A man has died overnight following an alleged homicide at North Ipswich. Photo: Queensland Police Service

UPDATE, 2.30pm: Police have charged a Woodridge man over the alleged fatal stabbing of a 53-year-old man in North Ipswich on Friday night.

It is alleged the 33-year-old attacked the man during a domestic dispute at a Brassall home.

Detectives have since confirmed the suspect was in a relationship with the victim’s daughter.

He has been charged with one count each of murder, assault occasioning bodily harm related to domestic violence and wilful damage.

The man is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on December 28.

Bail has been denied.

INITIAL, 7am: A man believed to be in his 60s has died overnight in a suspected homicide at North Ipswich.

Police were called to the Hall St address at Brassall just before 12am on Friday.

Paramedics also attended the private residence just after 11.40pm.

Sadly, the patient later passed away at the scene.

A crime scene has since been declared as investigations remain ongoing.

Details surrounding the tragedy are unknown at this time.

Police are expected to provide further details later this morning.