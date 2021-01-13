Menu
A woman has been struck by at vehicle at Silkstone on Wednesday afternoon.
News

UPDATE: Lucky escape for woman struck by vehicle

kaitlyn smith
13th Jan 2021 6:16 PM
UPDATE, 6pm: A woman has escaped uninjured after she was hit by a vehicle at Silkstone on Wednesday afternoon.

Paramedics and police attended the scene around 4.30pm.

The woman was assessed on scene, though required no further treatment.

It is understood she sustained some minor abrasions.

She was not taken to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle also escaped unharmed.

INITIAL, 4.40pm: Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a vehicle versus pedestrian incident at Silkstone.

Early reports suggested a woman was struck by a car at the corner of Grange Rd and Blackstone Rd about 4.20pm.

It is understood she has sustained some minor abrasions, as well as a suspected hip injury.

Circumstances surrounding the crash, however, remain unclear at this time.

Police traffic units were also in attendance to enforce minor diversions.

The driver, who escaped unharmed, is speaking with police.

More to come.

