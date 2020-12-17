Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency crews are at the scene of a single-vehicle accident at Springfield Lakes.
Emergency crews are at the scene of a single-vehicle accident at Springfield Lakes.
Breaking

UPDATE: Lucky escape for driver after trailer jackknifes

kaitlyn smith
17th Dec 2020 5:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 4.50pm: The sole occupant of a vehicle which jackknifed while towing a trailer has escaped unharmed.

A Police spokeswoman confirmed the driver did not sustain any injuries during the Centenary Hwy crash.

Firefighters worked for close to an hour to clear the scene, departing around 4pm.

The incident had caused traffic congestion to reach as far back as Richlands.

Traffic has reportedly started to move through the area once again.

UPDATE, 4pm: Motorists travelling southbound on Centenary Hwy this afternoon are set to face lengthy delays.

It is understood traffic congestion has now reached as far back as Richlands.

Emergency crews are still working to clear the scene.

Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route if possible.

INITIAL, 3.30pm: Emergency crews are this afternoon attending a single-vehicle incident which took place on a busy motorway.

It is understood a vehicle towing a trailer jackknifed on the Centenary Hwy at Springfield Lakes around 3pm.

The condition of the vehicle’s occupants is unknown at this time.

The incident is believed to have partially disrupted one southbound lane.

Minor traffic delays are expected throughout the area as a result.

Police, firefighters and paramedics are at the scene.

Motorists are urged to travel with caution.

More to come.

centenary highway qps ipswich single vehicle crash springfield lakes car crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    PM weighs in on NSW outbreak

    PM weighs in on NSW outbreak
    • 17th Dec 2020 4:32 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1.2M home sells less than 24 hours after hitting market

        Premium Content $1.2M home sells less than 24 hours after hitting market

        Property A property has fetched the second-highest sale price in the area in the past year

        Car boot accused remanded in custody after facing court

        Premium Content Car boot accused remanded in custody after facing court

        News A man is charged with unlawfully detaining a woman while ordering her to drive...

        Woman sues Maccas for $230k after carpark fall

        Premium Content Woman sues Maccas for $230k after carpark fall

        News A judge ruled she fell because she had simply “not paid attention”

        Servo first step in plans for huge future development

        Premium Content Servo first step in plans for huge future development

        Council News A new service station complex with fast food outlets is proposed as the first step...