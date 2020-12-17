UPDATE: Lucky escape for driver after trailer jackknifes

Emergency crews are at the scene of a single-vehicle accident at Springfield Lakes.

UPDATE, 4.50pm: The sole occupant of a vehicle which jackknifed while towing a trailer has escaped unharmed.

A Police spokeswoman confirmed the driver did not sustain any injuries during the Centenary Hwy crash.

Firefighters worked for close to an hour to clear the scene, departing around 4pm.

The incident had caused traffic congestion to reach as far back as Richlands.

Traffic has reportedly started to move through the area once again.

UPDATE, 4pm: Motorists travelling southbound on Centenary Hwy this afternoon are set to face lengthy delays.

Emergency crews are still working to clear the scene.

Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route if possible.

INITIAL, 3.30pm: Emergency crews are this afternoon attending a single-vehicle incident which took place on a busy motorway.

It is understood a vehicle towing a trailer jackknifed on the Centenary Hwy at Springfield Lakes around 3pm.

The condition of the vehicle’s occupants is unknown at this time.

The incident is believed to have partially disrupted one southbound lane.

Minor traffic delays are expected throughout the area as a result.

Police, firefighters and paramedics are at the scene.

Motorists are urged to travel with caution.



More to come.