Emergency crews are at the scene of a single-vehicle accident at Springfield Lakes.
Breaking

UPDATE: Jackknifing trailer causes major motorway delays

kaitlyn smith
17th Dec 2020 3:58 PM
UPDATE, 4pm: Motorists travelling southbound on Centenary Hwy this afternoon are set to face lengthy delays.

It is understood traffic congestion has now reached as far back as Richlands.

Emergency crews are still working to clear the scene.

Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route if possible.

INITIAL, 3.30pm: Emergency crews are this afternoon attending a single-vehicle incident which took place on a busy motorway.

It is understood a vehicle towing a trailer jackknifed on the Centenary Hwy at Springfield Lakes around 3pm.

The condition of the vehicle’s occupants is unknown at this time.

The incident is believed to have partially disrupted one southbound lane.

Minor traffic delays are expected throughout the area as a result.

Police, firefighters and paramedics are at the scene.

Motorists are urged to travel with caution.

More to come.

Ipswich Queensland Times

