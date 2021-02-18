Menu
Police have located a nine-year-old girl reported missing.
UPDATE: Ipswich school found after search

Ebony Graveur
ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
18th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
A nine-year-old Ipswich girl has been found following an appeal to public assistance.

Police issued a missing person alert on Wednesday afternoon after the Raceview child was reported missing.

The public was urged to contact police immediately, should they see her.

She had last been seen just before 3pm at school.

