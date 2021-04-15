Menu
A vehicle and motorcycle have collided on the Ipswich Mwy at Redbank.
UPDATE: Ipswich Mwy open after truck vs motorcycle crash

kaitlyn smith
15th Apr 2021 7:23 PM
UPDATE, 7pm: Ipswich Motorway westbound has reopened following a serious traffic crash at Redbank.

It is understood a motorcyclist was struck by a truck, prompting the motorway’s closure amid peak-hour traffic.

Some motorists reported moving about 100m in a 15-minute period.

The motorcyclist has reportedly been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

INITIAL, 6pm: Emergency crews are currently attending a serious traffic accident involving a motorcycle and truck at Redbank.

The incident occured westbound on the Ipswich Mwy on-ramp, just after Redbank Plaza, about 5.30pm on Thursday.

A Queensland Police spokesman said witnesses reported the motorcyclist had been “run over” by the vehicle.

It is understood all lanes have since been closed to traffic.

Paramedics are assessing a male patient, believed to be the motorcyclist, at the scene.

He is reportedly conscious and breathing, but complaining of back pain.

The driver of the truck is believed to be uninjured.

Traffic is being diverted to Mine Street.

More to come.

