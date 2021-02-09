UPDATE: Ipswich man fighting for life after motorbike crash

A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Grandchester on Wednesday morning.

UPDATE 11.30AM

A 25-year-old Ipswich man is fighting for his life in hospital following a head-on crash on Wednesday morning.

The man, who was riding a motorbike on Rosewood Laidley Rd in the direction of Laidley, crashed into a car coming from the opposite direction.

Rosewood Police Station Officer-in-charge Sergeant Lindsay Kuhrt said the man was badly injured.

"He suffered serious life-threatening injuries," Sgt Kuhrt said.

He said the car and motorbike were travelling in opposite directions when they crashed.

"The motorcycle has crossed onto the incorrect side of the road causing a head-on collision with a vehicle travelling Ipswich-bound," he said.

"He is (in hospital) currently undergoing assessment."

The motorcycle rider was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital via RACQ Lifeflight helicopter.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating.

EARLIER, 5AM:

A MOTORCYCLIST has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle crash.

Paramedics were called to the scene just after 5am on Tuesday morning after three vehicles, including a motorbike, collided on Rosewood Laidley Rd, Grandchester.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said a man suffered a significant injury to his leg and was flown in a helicopter to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

He was reportedly in a serious condition.

Police have confirmed diversions had been put in place to redirect traffic.

The crash is under investigation.