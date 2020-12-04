Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crews headed to a garage fire on Gympie's southern side.
Crews headed to a garage fire on Gympie's southern side.
News

UPDATE: Investigations reveal cause of fire

Hugh Suffell
4th Dec 2020 12:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FIRE destroyed a Toogoolawah business overnight that investigations have revealed started from an electrical fault.

Fire crews attended the burning structure, believed to be a butcher's shop at around midnight on Friday.

The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes, and crews returned in the morning to dampen down hot spots.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the store had been completely gutted by fire.

Investigators attended the scene today, and revealed the fire was believed to have started in an internal wall, from an electrical fault.

The business was closed at the time, and there were no reports of injuries.

queensland fire and emergency serice toogoolawah
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Brazen and unrelenting’ dad rapes own daughters

        Premium Content ‘Brazen and unrelenting’ dad rapes own daughters

        Crime A man has been jailed for 14 years and has been declared a serious violent offender for attacks on his own family

        Investigators to probe late night shop fire in rural town

        Premium Content Investigators to probe late night shop fire in rural town

        News Fireys were called around midnight to a fire which had started in a commercial...

        Major Ipswich school project scores $2.3 million from Feds

        Premium Content Major Ipswich school project scores $2.3 million from Feds

        News Senator Paul Scarr has announced a significant contribution to a major school...

        Big-hitting, spinning whiz Jack set to join Brisbane Heat

        Premium Content Big-hitting, spinning whiz Jack set to join Brisbane Heat

        Cricket Ipswich Hornets all-rounder on standby for Big Bash League after testing round of...