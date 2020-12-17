UPDATE: Investigations continue after two serious crashes

Police are investigating two separate vehicle crashes at Fernvale on Wednesday night (AAP Image/Richard Walker).

TWO separate traffic accidents are being investigated by police after one man was airlifted to hospital in Brisbane and another taken in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital overnight in Fernvale.

Officer in Charge of Lowood Police, Senior sergeant James Bromley said at 8.35pm on Wednesday, police were called to a single vehicle crash on the Forest Hill Fernvale Road at Fernvale.

A 25-year-old male driver from Lowood was travelling along the road when his Mitsubishi Triton crossed onto the wrong side of the road and proceeded down an embankment and into a gully, sergeant Bromley said.

The man’s car hit a tree and ended up on its roof, sergeant Bromley said.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the man was transported to the Ipswich Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Bromley said police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

In a separate incident, at 9.15pm on the same night, police were called to another single vehicle accident at Fairney View Road, Fernvale.

A 36-year-old male driver from Sunnybank was driving a Nissan X-Trail which left the road crossing onto the shoulder before striking a tree.

Sergeant Bromley said the force caused the tree to fall on the man’s car and trapped him in the vehicle.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had to free the man from the vehicle before he was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital by the rescue helicopter.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the man had suspected spinal injuries.

Sergeant Bromley said the Ipswich Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the cause of the accident.

It is a timely reminder Sergeant Bromley said of the importance of slowing down and driving to the conditions, especially during the recent wet weather.

“We want to make sure that everyone is able to enjoy Christmas with loved ones and make it home safe,” Sergeant Bromley said.

