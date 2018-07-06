HOLIDAY HORROR: Injured toddler loses both parents in crash

Double fatality from a single car (Holden Commodore) crash on Forest Hill Fernvale Road. Two occupants died at the scene and Two others, including an infant were airlifted to the hospital.

5PM UPDATE: Police have confirmed that a toddler rescued from a fatal car crash this afternoon lost both his parents in the tragedy.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle rollover on Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd at Vernor about noon.

The vehicle left the road after failing to negotiate a sharp bend just outside Lowood.

It crashed down an embankment and ended up on its roof.

Two people initially reported as trapped in the car with critical injuries were later confirmed to have died at the scene.

Inspector Keith McDonald said witnesses rescued a toddler from a baby seat in the back of the Holden Commodore.

"Witnesses who first arrived at the scene retrieved the child out of a safety seat," he said.

"Thankfully that child was still secure and received minor injuries."

The child was taken by road to the Lady Cilento Hospital.

A woman aged in her 50s, who was driving the vehicle, received more serious injuries and was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Insp McDonald said the woman spoke briefly to paramedics but was unable to provide any information to police about the cause of the crash at this stage.

The crash occurred at section of road known colloquially as "the S's".

The road has been shut while police from the forensic crash unit investigate.