At 4.35pm Police were called to reports of a traffic accident at the intersection of the Brisbane Valley Highway and Mockers Road, Fairney View.

Police say a vehicle has hit another vehicle and took off towards the Warrego Highway.

Police have not apprehended the other vehicle that remains at large.

Paramedics attended the scene and two patients were transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Traffic was affected in the area.