UPDATE: Gympie teens hurt in Amamoor crash identified

RECOVERING: Gympie teen David Story remains in the Intensive Car Unit at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after a crash in Amamoor yesterday afternoon.

UPDATE SUNDAY 10.30am:

IT was a horrible start to the weekend for two Gympie teenagers who struck a tree with their vehicle in Amamoor yesterday afternoon.

Billy Lord and his mate David Story were driving a Hyundai sedan when at about 3.20pm their vehicle hit a tree on Edwards Road and Diamondfield Road.

Billy Lord sustained muscle damage to collarbone and said he was feeling a bit shaken afterwards.

David Story, 18, was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

UPDATE 4.42pm

A QAS spokeswoman said one teen is in a serious condition and is being transported under emergency lights to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

"The critical care paramedic is on board," she said.

The other teen sustained chest and rib injuries and is being transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

BREAKING 4pm

A YOUNG man remains trapped inside a car which crashed into a tree at Amamoor this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service media reported paramedics responded to reports of a "single vehicle rollover into a tree" on Edwards Road and Diamondfield Road at 3.20pm, and found two victims at the scene.

A QAS spokesperson said two males in their late teens were involved. The spokesperson said one of the teens had managed to free himself from the vehicle, but the other was still trapped inside.

The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Queensland Fire and Emergency service crews are also on scene.

More to come.