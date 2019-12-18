Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene where a 17-year-old boy has been killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.
The scene where a 17-year-old boy has been killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.
News

UPDATE: Girl, 15, still critical six days after fatal crash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
18th Dec 2019 10:45 AM | Updated: 11:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 15-YEAR-old girl remains in a critical condition six days after a single vehicle rollover in Blackwater that claimed the life of 17-year-old William Langlo.

Early investigations indicate, around 11.15pm Thursday, a car was involved in a single vehicle crash on Columba Access Rd. The car crashed into the level crossing boom gate.

The car was allegedly stolen earlier in the evening from the car park of a hotel on Railway St and driven by the 15-year-old girl.

William was pronounced dead at the scene and the girl was first transported to Blackwater Hospital and then to Rockhampton Hospital by helicopter.

She was then flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Children's Hospital told The Morning Bulletin this morning she was still critical.

William's family have started a Facebook fundraiser to help cover funeral costs. The page is called "Funeral cost for William".

This morning, the fundraising page had raised $1245 of a $2500 target to help with the cost of William's funeral.

A report has been prepared for the coroner.

More Stories

Show More
blackwater editors picks fatal crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’I headed home in tears’: ignorance at joyous time of year

        premium_icon ’I headed home in tears’: ignorance at joyous time of year

        Letters to the Editor This Christmas season – and all year round don’t be judgemental because you never know what someone is going through.

        • 18th Dec 2019 11:00 AM
        Grandma on school run dies, driver gets jail term suspended

        premium_icon Grandma on school run dies, driver gets jail term suspended

        Crime The woman died when a driver failed to give way

        Mum offers $20K bail surety for son accused of drug assault

        premium_icon Mum offers $20K bail surety for son accused of drug assault

        Crime A man charged with serious assault and robbery has accused the apparent victim of...

        Country town’s Christmas festival a hot event

        premium_icon Country town’s Christmas festival a hot event

        Whats On Boonah will become a hive of activity tomorrow night for the annual Christmas...