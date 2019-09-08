BUSHFIRES: Update on fires burning across the region

UPDATE 12.25pm: A vegetation fire has started at Bremer Rd and Ipswich Rosewood Rd in Jeebropily.

There are three vehicles on scene and another on route and the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are advising smoke may impact residents and motorists in the area.

UPDATE 11.45am: A bushfire is burning in Wulkuraka, with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advising residents need to keep up to date and decide what actions will be taken in the situation changes.

A grass fire is burning in the vicinity of Arnold St and Jupiter St, travelling in an easterly direction towards the Bremer River.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

EARLIER: Firefighters are working to contain two fires in Ipswich and warning residents to call Triple Zero immediately if their property is under threat.

Five vehicles are on scene at a vegetation fire on Jupiter St, Wulkuraka with a further seven on route.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

A second vegetation fire at McCorry Drive in Collingwood Park is being tended to by firies with two vehicles on route.

The Rural Fire Service advises residents to follow the same advice as above.

Over a dozen crews are on scene at a fire outside Linville, with local crews being supported by peers from the north coast region.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning near Rohrmann Road, Blackbutt Creek Road and the D'Aguilar Highway, south-west of the Linville township.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire and smoke may affect nearby areas.

A fire at Minden on either side of the Warrego Highway flared up at about 2.30am this morning but it is contained and crews will patrolling it today.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

. If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

. Advise family and friends of your plan.

. Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

. Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

. Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

. Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

. Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

. Take action to protect your livestock.

. Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

. Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

. Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

. Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

. Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

. Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

. For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

. For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au