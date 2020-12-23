Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Minor delays are expected on the Warrego Hwy at Haigslea following an earlier crash. Pic: file photo
Minor delays are expected on the Warrego Hwy at Haigslea following an earlier crash. Pic: file photo
Breaking

UPDATE: Driver unharmed after colliding with guard rail

kaitlyn smith
23rd Dec 2020 2:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 2.30pm: A driver has escaped unharmed after colliding with a guard rail on the Warrego Hwy at Haigslea.

The single-vehicle incident reportedly caused minor delays travelling eastbound.

Emergency crews have since cleared the scene, with congestion also now beginning to clear.

Paramedics assessed the patient on scene.

No further treatment was required.

INITIAL, 1.40pm: Traffic is reportedly banking up on the Warrego Hwy at Haigslea this afternoon following a single-vehicle crash.

Early reports suggested the incident occurred on an eastbound lane about 1.15pm.

It is understood the right lane of traffic is experiencing some delays.

Police, paramedics and firefighters are at the scene.

It is unclear whether anyone has been injured.

Motorists are urged to travel with caution or avoid the area if possible.

More to come.

haigslea road traffic crash warrego hwy
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        After two knee operations, Ged still motivated to play on

        Premium Content After two knee operations, Ged still motivated to play on

        Cricket Laidley stalwart’s impressive cricket career not over yet. See what is keeping Sippel trying to make a return.

        Redbank Plaza TMR set to shut in shock closure

        Premium Content Redbank Plaza TMR set to shut in shock closure

        Motoring Customers are being re-directed to offices at North Ipswich or Sherwood.

        Teen remanded in custody over alleged chase, kidnapping

        Premium Content Teen remanded in custody over alleged chase, kidnapping

        News A man accused of sparking a dramatic police chase will face court early in the New...

        ‘Overworked’ NDIS carer’s plea for better support

        Premium Content ‘Overworked’ NDIS carer’s plea for better support

        Health Proposed changes to the scheme could mean about 42,000 people have their...