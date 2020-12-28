UPDATE: Driver hospitalised after Lake Wivenhoe rollover

Paramedics transport one person to Ipswich Hospital after a vehicle rolled at Lake Wivenhoe. Pic: file photo

EMERGENCY crews have this morning attended a single-vehicle rollover at Lake Wivenhoe.

The driver reportedly lost control on Brisbane Valley Hwy just before midday on Monday.

It is understood the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene.

One patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there were no road closures.

More to come.