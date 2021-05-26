Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics were called to Euleilah
Paramedics were called to Euleilah
News

UPDATE: Deepwater man dies after crashing into tree

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
26th May 2021 8:24 AM | Updated: 12:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.32AM: A 69-year-old Deepwater man has died following a single vehicle crash at Euleilah overnight.

The man was driving along Hills Road when his vehicle left the road, colliding with a tree about 5.30pm.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was flown by rescue helicopter to Bundaberg Hospital with critical injuries and has tragically died.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and appealing for anyone with dashcam vision who may have been in the area at the time to contact police.

INITIAL: A man in his 60s was flown to hospital after he crashed into a tree in Euleilah Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Hills Road around 5.30pm.

The man was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious condition with significant chest, abdominal and leg injuries.

More Stories

bundaberg hospital crash car editors picks euleilah
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Land search holds up fire station plans

        Premium Content Land search holds up fire station plans

        News Springfield developers are required to provide land for a new fire station under an agreement with the government

        • 26th May 2021 12:30 PM
        Former state Liberal leader Sir Llew Edwards dies aged 85

        Premium Content Former state Liberal leader Sir Llew Edwards dies aged 85

        Politics Sir Llew Edwards' wife has paid tribute to “the most wonderful man”

        Shades of 1985 as state risks further blackouts

        Premium Content Shades of 1985 as state risks further blackouts

        News Brisbane power outage: Further blackouts not ruled out

        Why Mat’s seventh Qld speedway title most satisfying

        Premium Content Why Mat’s seventh Qld speedway title most satisfying

        Motor Sports History-making Ipswich racer shares satisfaction of overtaking top competitors two...