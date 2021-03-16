UPDATE: Classes in session following school bomb threat

Students and staff on the school oval following a bomb threat last month.

UPDATE, 2.30pm: Classes have returned to normal following an alleged bomb scare at Ipswich State High School.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers departed the school about 1.30pm on Tuesday without incident.

The Department of Education is yet to comment on the matter.

INITIAL, 1.30pm: Another bomb threat has forced Ipswich State High School into a precautionary lockdown for the third time in less than a month.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed a bomb threat was received about 11.30am on Tuesday.

Police did not provide further details on the threat or how it was received.

The spokesman said a heavy police presence remained at the school as investigations continued.

Bags left in rain during bomb threat at Ipswich State High School on March 11.

It is understood about 2100 students and staff have been forced to evacuate the buildings, just six days after a similar threat was made.

Last week’s incident resulted in multiple phones and laptops being water damaged after pupils were told to leave their school bags outside as heavy rainfall neared.

The Department of Education has been approached for comment.

