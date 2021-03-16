Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Students and staff on the school oval following a bomb threat last month.
Students and staff on the school oval following a bomb threat last month.
Breaking

UPDATE: Classes in session following school bomb threat

kaitlyn smith
16th Mar 2021 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 2.30pm: Classes have returned to normal following an alleged bomb scare at Ipswich State High School.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers departed the school about 1.30pm on Tuesday without incident.

The Department of Education is yet to comment on the matter.

INITIAL, 1.30pm: Another bomb threat has forced Ipswich State High School into a precautionary lockdown for the third time in less than a month.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed a bomb threat was received about 11.30am on Tuesday.

Police did not provide further details on the threat or how it was received.

The spokesman said a heavy police presence remained at the school as investigations continued.

RELATED: Kids await compo for damaged phones, laptops

Bags left in rain during bomb threat at Ipswich State High School on March 11.
Bags left in rain during bomb threat at Ipswich State High School on March 11.

It is understood about 2100 students and staff have been forced to evacuate the buildings, just six days after a similar threat was made.

Last week’s incident resulted in multiple phones and laptops being water damaged after pupils were told to leave their school bags outside as heavy rainfall neared.

The Department of Education has been approached for comment.

More to come.

bomb threat ipswich state high school
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Early rush for tickets as Cup returns

        Premium Content Early rush for tickets as Cup returns

        News Tickets are on sale for this year’s Ipswich Cup, and are already being snapped up

        • 16th Mar 2021 1:30 PM
        No timeline for repairs to damaged overpass

        Premium Content No timeline for repairs to damaged overpass

        News Authorities are still working out the full extent of damage to a busy bridge

        COVID inspires more homebuyers to be near family

        Premium Content COVID inspires more homebuyers to be near family

        Property A new trend among buyers is emerging as more look to live streets away from family...

        • 16th Mar 2021 1:30 PM
        HARD LESSON: Lockyer farm worker in court over sex pill

        Premium Content HARD LESSON: Lockyer farm worker in court over sex pill

        Crime A Lockyer Valley man faced a stiff fine for buying a pill from an adult shop.