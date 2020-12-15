Menu
Emergency services are en route to a single-vehicle incident at Goodna. Pic: file photo
News

UPDATE: City-bound traffic moving again after mwy crash

kaitlyn smith
15th Dec 2020 9:45 AM
UPDATE, 9.40am: A male driver has this morning escaped uninjured after his vehicle reportedly collided with a guardrail on the Ipswich Motorway.

Emergency services were first called to the scene at Wacol just before 8.30am following reports of a single-vehicle incident.

The vehicle subsequently blocked a city-bound lane of the busy motorway.

Paramedics assessed the man on scene, however no further treatment was required.

Both QFES and QPS attended the scene as minor traffic diversions took place.

Traffic is reportedly now moving freely through the area.

INITIAL, 8.40am: MOTORISTS travelling east into the city this morning could likely face minor delays following a single-vehicle incident at Wacol.

Early reports suggested one vehicle had collided with a guardrail on the Ipswich Mwy, just after the Logan Mwy exit around 8.25am.

It is understood the right lane of traffic travelling east has since been blocked as result.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution through the area.

QFES and QPS are currently en route to the scene.

More to come.

Ipswich Queensland Times

