UPDATE: Antoniolli arrested, charged by corruption watchdog

SUSPENDED Mayor Andrew Antoniolli has been charged with breaching his bail conditions.

The 47-year-old was today charged with the further offences by the state's corruption watchdog at the Ipswich City Watch-house.

On May 2, Mr Antoniolli was charged with seven counts of fraud, as part of the Crime and Corruption Commission investigation into Ipswich City Council.

It will be alleged he has breached one of his bail conditions. Those included that he not contact Jim Lindsay or Carl Wulff, council CEOs who have also been charged by the CCC, as well as Troy Dobinson and Lindsey Denman.

Antoniolli was also ordered not to visit or speak to any staff at Trek Cycles in Ipswich or contact any council employees in relation to the court matters.

It comes as Ipswich City councillors wait to find out if they will lose their jobs.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe is expected to make a decision on whether or not to dismiss the council before the the end of the week.

Mr Hinchliffe is still considering a detailed, 42-page submission lodged by the embattled council on why elected officials should stay on.

Since former mayor Paul Pisasale stepped down in May last year, 16 people associated with Ipswich City Council have been charged.

All intend to defend the allegations against them.

The QT did contact Antoniolli for comment.