A bus leaves a trail of damage after striking two cars at Bundamba.
UPDATE: Bus destroys vehicles parked on suburban street

kaitlyn smith
25th Jan 2021 12:30 PM
UPDATE, 12pm: Two vehicles have been left badly damaged following an earlier incident with a bus at Bundamba.

It is understood the Translink passenger bus veered into the parked vehicles on Wade St.

A white Lexus sedan appeared to cop the brunt of the collision, with the rear driver’s side partially caved in.

A white Lexus copped the brunt of the collision.
The force of the collision reportedly pushed the vehicle from on the street onto an adjacent property.

The second vehicle, a silver Subraru hatchback, sustained extensive damage to its rear.

It is understood the Lexis was parked behind the Subaru.

Glass from smashed windscreens was also strewn on the road.

The owner of the vehicle was understood to be home at the time of crash.

Damage to a Translink Bus.
Neighbours reported hearing a loud bang, saying it was like a “bomb went off.”

There were no people inside the parked vehicles at the time of the crash.

Translink representatives were in attendance at the scene.

The female bus driver appeared uninjured and in good spirits.

No other injuries have been reported.

A bus leaves a trail of damage after striking two cars at Bundamba.
INITIAL, 11am: A bus has reportedly collided with two parked vehicles at Bundamba.

The incident occurred just before 11am Monday morning on Wade Street.

It is understood there were no passengers inside the parked vehicles.

Police and paramedics are currently responding to the scene.

It is unknown whether the bus was carrying passengers at the time.

More to come.

