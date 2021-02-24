UPDATE: ’Bomb scare’ prompts evacuation of high school

Staff and students at Ipswich State High School evacuate to the oval.

Staff and students at Ipswich State High School evacuate to the oval.

UPDATE, 12pm: Emergency crews are still working to secure the scene of an alleged bomb scare at Ipswich State High School.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said crews had not yet located any concerning objects.

It is understood evacuees have been told they may have to remain on school grounds until 4pm Wednesday afternoon.

Nearby roads remain closed to traffic.

No injuries have been reported.

INITIAL, 11am: An emergency evacuation is currently underway at Ipswich State High School in response to an alleged bomb scare.

It is understood the incident was first reported to authorities about 10.20am on Wednesday morning.

Staff and students have since been relocated to the oval as emergency crews work to secure the scene.

At least four police units, multiple paramedics and firefighters are at the scene.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman was unable to confirm the nature of the incident.

She said nearby roads, including Hunter St, had been closed to traffic in response.

Parents are advised not to attempt to travel to the school at Brassall.

Queensland Education has been approached for comment.

More to come.