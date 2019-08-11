BREAKING: Armed police arrest man after Gympie siege
POLICE closed off a large section of the Bruce Highway late Sunday afternoon as witnesses reported an armed emergency.
Police are believed to have broken down the front door of a timber unit building on the Bruce Highway and detained a man, as well as witnesses.
A witness said a man, possibly armed, was in a house on the southern side of the highway near the Caltex service station, between Monkland and Channon Streets.
One said police were calling a man's name and had deployed a drone above a house.
Officers then broke down the front door of the house and bust in, detaining people, including a man.
Two squads of armed emergency police are believed to have been involved in the incident, which began before 5pm and anded a few minutes ago.
Eye witness Adam Marshall was buying pizza from Dominos when the action unfoled.
More as it comes to hand.