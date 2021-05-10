Menu
Police negotiators are working to diffuse a hostile situation at Rosewood. Picture: Daniel Wilkins
UPDATE: Armed man in custody following police standoff

kaitlyn smith
10th May 2021 4:00 PM
UPDATE, 4pm: A man has been taken to hospital after surrendering to police following a 90-minute standoff at Rosewood.

It is understood the suspect was making threats while walking along Jezebel St armed with a knife.

Police negotiators were called to the scene just before 2pm on Monday.

Nearby residents were reportedly warned to stay indoors as the hostile situation continued to unfold across the afternoon.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man was taken into custody without incident about 3.30pm.

No persons were harmed during the incident.

The man was taken by ambulance to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL, 3pm: A suburban street at Rosewood has been cordoned off as police negotiators attempt to speak with an armed man.

It is understood access to Jezebel St has been closed off as the incident continues to unfold.

Emergency crews were first called to the scene just before 2pm on Monday.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man, allegedly armed with a knife, was making threats while walking down the street.

He said there was no threat to public safety at this time.

Residents are urged to avoid the area.

More to come.

