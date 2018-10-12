Up to 70mm of rain expected in Ipswich

CHILLY and drizzly weather is expected to continue in Ipswich at least until Monday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters predict a very high chance of rain today and tomorrow with continued wet weather right through to the middle of the working week.

More than 70mm of rainfall is forecast over the next six days. Temperature will peak as low as 18C on Saturday, more than 10C below the October average in Ipswich.

Day time maximums will remain in the low 20s at least until Monday with overnight minimums dropping down as low as 15C on Saturday.

More #qldstorm today - severe storms likely in the red area #HerveyBay #Capricornia + western #DarlingDowns. Very dangerous supercells possible. Large hail, damaging wind + heavy rain are all risks in severe storms. First warning ⚠️ already issued - see https://t.co/P1fWeTGRAW pic.twitter.com/v3qE6Ek2bz — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 11, 2018

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Gordon Banks said temperatures would plummet up to 11C.

"Into the weekend and right through Friday and Saturday, those cool and showery conditions will continue, it's going to be a little bit bleak and certainly a lot cooler," he said. "We are not expecting severe weather in that light rainfall but there will be areas of drizzle and it will be cool, cloudy and a little bit damp. There is quite a lot of change in the weather."

Mr Banks said the week's forecast was unusual for October. "We are in storm season so we do get storms but it is a little bit unusual to have this much activity in the first half of October," he said.

"Spring time weather tends to be more erratic in the transition from winner to spring where as summer is more easily explained in terms of climate conditions."