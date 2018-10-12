Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Some low-lying areas could become inundated.
Some low-lying areas could become inundated.
Weather

Up to 70mm of rain expected in Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by
12th Oct 2018 12:00 AM

CHILLY and drizzly weather is expected to continue in Ipswich at least until Monday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters predict a very high chance of rain today and tomorrow with continued wet weather right through to the middle of the working week.

More than 70mm of rainfall is forecast over the next six days. Temperature will peak as low as 18C on Saturday, more than 10C below the October average in Ipswich.

Day time maximums will remain in the low 20s at least until Monday with overnight minimums dropping down as low as 15C on Saturday.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Gordon Banks said temperatures would plummet up to 11C.

"Into the weekend and right through Friday and Saturday, those cool and showery conditions will continue, it's going to be a little bit bleak and certainly a lot cooler," he said. "We are not expecting severe weather in that light rainfall but there will be areas of drizzle and it will be cool, cloudy and a little bit damp. There is quite a lot of change in the weather."

Mr Banks said the week's forecast was unusual for October. "We are in storm season so we do get storms but it is a little bit unusual to have this much activity in the first half of October," he said.

"Spring time weather tends to be more erratic in the transition from winner to spring where as summer is more easily explained in terms of climate conditions."

Related Items

bom ipswich ipswich weather rain storms
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Mixed news as millions of passengers use Ipswich rail line

    Mixed news as millions of passengers use Ipswich rail line

    Lifestyle Rail Back on Track spokesman Robert Dow said the figures were good news for Ipswich's busy eastern corridor.

    New foodie night market mecca in Ipswich to rival Eat Street

    premium_icon New foodie night market mecca in Ipswich to rival Eat Street

    Business Night foodie mecca more than meets the eye.

    Queensland first: Brewery launches 'bread beer'

    Queensland first: Brewery launches 'bread beer'

    News A Queensland brewery has launched a beer made from bread

    Digger moves in to excavate politician's crypt at cemetery

    Digger moves in to excavate politician's crypt at cemetery

    Council News Joseph Fleming was a member of Queensland's first parliament.

    Local Partners