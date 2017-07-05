26°
News

Up to $20,000 for community groups

Myjanne Jensen
| 5th Jul 2017 4:40 PM
Milton Dick MP with members of the Wolston Park Centenary Cricket Club.
Milton Dick MP with members of the Wolston Park Centenary Cricket Club.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE latest round of the Stronger Communities Grant Programme is now open with grants from $2,500 to $20,000 available to local groups.

The Stronger Communities Programme aims to improve local community participation and contribute to vibrant and viable communities.

Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick MP said he expected many groups to apply.

"This is a great opportunity for local sporting and community organisations to get funding for much needed projects” said Mr Dick.

"Whether it's a building extension, new goal posts or new computers I'd encourage all community groups to apply.”

Projects available for funding include building upgrades, purchase of equipment and the installation of new facilities.

A maximum of 20 projects or up to $150,000 will be funded through the program in the Oxley electorate.

Organisations applying should meet the following criteria with stage one of applications closing Tuesday, 15 August.

The following entities who have an ABN are eligible to apply:

  • local governments
  • Incorporated not-for-profit organisations
  • Trustees on behalf of a property trust with responsibility for a community asset.

Grant funding will be up to 50 per cent of eligible project costs.

Applicants must match funding for the project, in cash or in-kind and should schedule to complete the project by 30 June 2018.

Visit www.miltondick.com.au/strongercommunities for more information and to apply.

Topics:  community groups greater springfied milton dick stronger communities grant programme

Hundreds of opportunities in region's new town: Mayor

Hundreds of opportunities in region's new town: Mayor

THE mayor predicts there will be about 300 new job opportunities with the construction of the region's new town.

Jets who played NRL back Cam's call for minimum wage rise

ADVOCATE: Queensland skipper Cameron Smith wears his RLPA cap at the Maroons media session. Smith has explained to the QT why the minimum wage for players needs to be increased and Ipswich players, formerly in the NRL, are backing him.

Ipswich players speak of tough times in Sydney on paltry NRL salary

TRAGIC DEATH: Tributes flow for 'gorgeous boy' Mason

An online fundraiser has been set up to support the family of an Ipswich toddler who was tragically run over.

"Absolutely shattered right now.”

Lock up your guinea pigs or face $600 fine

Neighbour David Pollard

Community in a muddle over 20 free range guinea pigs

Local Partners

MAP: Inland rail information sessions to answer questions

Project includes 1.1km tunnel through Teviot Range, 15 grade separations, 13 river bridges, up to four crossing loops

New staff to protect children from escalating violence

Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman with Ipswich West MP Jim Madden and some local children at Riverheart Parklands where it was announced another 38 child safety workers are on the way for the south-west region.

Ice use makes a situation more violent

6 of the best picnic spots around Ipswich

Shevaun Rafferty, 5 and Mia Dennett ,5, at Colleges Crossing. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times

WHY not pack a picnic and head to one of these amazing spots?

Five things to do this weekend

Head to North Ipswich Reserve to cheer on the Ipswich Jets this afternoon.

What's on in Ipswich

9 free things to do these school holidays

REGISTER NOW: Put your name down now to be a part of a free cooking making workshop.

Cookies, science, trolls, puppets and much, much more

REVIEW: Homecoming is the best Spider-Man movie ever made

IT MAY seem ridiculous, rebooting Spider-Man for the third time in 15 years but after seeing Spider-Man: Homecoming, you'll be glad they did.

Tom Cruise: the movie that saved his career

Tom Cruise in Top Gun.

Eleven years ago, it seemed Tom Cruise was probably finished

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter’s Instagram following has soared past 20,000. Source:Supplied

The 20-year-old put on an impressive display

Shark Tank’s record $2.5m plunge on coffee capsules

Andrew Banks paid a whopping $2.5 million for part share of Kane Bodiam’s iCapsulate coffee capsule company. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Kane Bodiam has landed the biggest deal in Shark Tank Australia

Ed Sheeran quits Twitter: 'Why do people dislike me?'

Ed Sheeran poses for a portrait in promotion of his full-length concert feature, \"Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts\" on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

TROLLS have forced Ed Sheeran to quit Twitter.

Carrie Bickmore shows off abs of steel in Women's Health

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

It’s all fun and games until the identity thieves strike.

TV gaffe may have exposed contestants to identity theft

Flood Free Fully Concreted Under

8 Lower Cross Street, Goodna 4300

Commercial andbull; Highset in local industry hub elevated position andbull; 607m2 allotment in ... $299,000

andbull; Highset in local industry hub elevated position andbull; 607m2 allotment in cul-de-sac street - 3 phase power connected andbull; Previous use as a...

Freehold and Business sale in the centre of town

13-15 John Street, Rosewood 4340

Commercial Profitable established business on a 2173m2 block that includes Smash and Mechanical ... All offers...

Profitable established business on a 2173m2 block that includes Smash and Mechanical repairs and an RACQ Breakdown service and towing. WIWO freehold, business and...

ANOTHER ONE SOLD BY STEVE ATHANATES. JOIN FORCES WITH IPSWICH&#39;S TRUE SUPER AGENTS!!

61 Cothill Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 3 Sold for...

This classically styled period family home sits on a level 870m2 block that can be easily & cost effectively sub-divided (subject to ICC approval) so that you can...

The Best Value In Greater Ipswich??

11 Cramp Street, Goodna 4300

House 3 1 1 Offer over...

Situated on a large 801m2 flood free block walking distance to Westside Christian college and only moments away from Redbank Plaza shopping centre, this solidly...

1100m2 Warehouse In Ideal Location

2-6 Monigold Place, Dinmore 4303

Commercial Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto ... $1,150,000

Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto the Ipswich Motorway, Warrego Highway or Cunningham Highway. andbull; 1100 m2 warehouse...

This is Something Really Special!!! Move Straight In.

17 Theodore Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $369,000 Neg

For the family needs space for entertaining, working a home business, a man cave or just to lounge around then this is the home for you. This low set 1950s home...

Solid Investment

1/117a Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

Looking for investors! This lowset, brick unit has always been a good investment and has never been on the market for sale before. The current tenant, who has...

Change of Circumstances forces immediate sale!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 Auction 28th...

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

WINSTON GLADES BEST BUY @ ONLY $299,000 IS NOW VACANT!!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Stop searching – Winstone Glades best value brick home is available for you to move in to as soon as you possibly can!! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly...

Quality Warehouse/Office - 219m2*

Unit 9/7 Sonia Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Warehouse- 174m2*, showroom- 12m2*, upstairs area 45m2* in modern complex andbull; ... $350,000 + GST

andbull; Warehouse- 174m2*, showroom- 12m2*, upstairs area 45m2* in modern complex andbull; Easy access - suit multiple uses - security fencing and...

DEMOLITION: Iconic Ipswich business coming down today

DEMO TIME: Demolition of the old Town and Country buildings on Brisbane St began today.

BULLDOZERS have begun ripping through the business.

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

QR inspection delays demo of CBD buildings

A birds eye view of the proposed CBD redevelopment.

Work was due to start in June

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!