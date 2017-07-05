Up to $20,000 for community groups

Milton Dick MP with members of the Wolston Park Centenary Cricket Club.

THE latest round of the Stronger Communities Grant Programme is now open with grants from $2,500 to $20,000 available to local groups.

The Stronger Communities Programme aims to improve local community participation and contribute to vibrant and viable communities.

Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick MP said he expected many groups to apply.

"This is a great opportunity for local sporting and community organisations to get funding for much needed projects” said Mr Dick.

"Whether it's a building extension, new goal posts or new computers I'd encourage all community groups to apply.”

Projects available for funding include building upgrades, purchase of equipment and the installation of new facilities.

A maximum of 20 projects or up to $150,000 will be funded through the program in the Oxley electorate.

Organisations applying should meet the following criteria with stage one of applications closing Tuesday, 15 August.

The following entities who have an ABN are eligible to apply:

local governments

Incorporated not-for-profit organisations

Trustees on behalf of a property trust with responsibility for a community asset.

Grant funding will be up to 50 per cent of eligible project costs.

Applicants must match funding for the project, in cash or in-kind and should schedule to complete the project by 30 June 2018.