Up-tempo Tigers secure breakthrough victory

NORTHSIDERS opening batsman Dylan Blackman acknowledged his team's bowling performance and positive batting after the Tigers secured their first win of the new cricket season.

After restricting University to 7/122 in a reduced 35 over format, Northsiders picked up two handy bonus points by overhauling the target in the 15th over.

The Tigers only lost two wickets during the well-timed run chase in the Harding Madsen Shield encounter in Toowoomba.

Blackman hit 43 off 21 balls and Luke Pollack remained 52 not out off 23 deliveries.

"We're very happy,'' Blackman said, reflecting on the way the Tigers maintained momentum.

"Me and Luke, we backed ourselves for the team.

"Once I was going, I thought I'd just keep going for the team.''

In his fourth year with Northsiders, Blackman said opening right-arm fast bowler Callum Wilton was the standout bowler despite not taking a wicket. Wilton set the tone by only conceding 17 runs off his seven overs.

James Roslyn (2/8 off seven overs) and Dom Salton (2/36 off six overs) also made valuable contributions.

"The wicket was actually really, really dry,'' Blackman said.

"There were just patches near the run-up and stuff like that.''

With their next game against unbeaten Laidley, Blackman said the away win gave his team a timely boost.

"Hopefully that starts off something,'' he said.

The other Harding Madsen Shield games involving Ipswich competition leaders were washed out on Saturday.

The first day of the Ipswich Logan Hornets Queensland Premier Grade two-day match was also called off on Saturday despite best efforts to mop up the field and get play under way.

"We tried hard. We had soppers out there and everything but umpires wouldn't let us on,'' Hornets coach Aaron Moore said.