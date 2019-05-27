Menu
Police are trying to determine if a 1970 Valiant hardtop that was reportedly set alight this morning was stolen.
News

UP IN FLAMES: Police investigate classic car blaze

Ashley Carter
by
27th May 2019 10:38 AM | Updated: 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MYSTERY surrounds a classic Australian car that was reportedly set alight at Cooroibah near Noosa this morning.

Two fire crews were called to the car fire on Old Tewantin Rd and McKinnon Dr about 7.45am, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said.

Fireys found the 1970 Valiant hardtop well alight, with no sign of the driver. The fire was out by about 8.10am.

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Ben Carroll said police were trying to determine the "story behind" the blaze, and were unsure whether the Valiant was stolen.

Police are trying to fund the owner of the 1970 Valiant hardtop.
Witnesses told police they saw the driver getting into another car and driving away from the scene.

"Anyone missing a beautifully restored Valiant? Sorry to be bearer of bad news, one was just seen dumped and set alight by a man on McKinnon Dr," Karamea Lee Langley wrote on Facebook.

Snr Sgt Carroll said police were trying to find the owner of the vehicle, but it had been unregistered for a number of years.

"Whether it was stolen or not, we just don't know," he said.

More to come.

