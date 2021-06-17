Up for the cup: Promising young jockey to race at home track

Dreams come true for Madeleine Wishart, 23, who will be competing in five Ipswich Cup events at her home racecourse on Saturday.

Dreams come true for Madeleine Wishart, 23, who will be competing in five Ipswich Cup events at her home racecourse on Saturday.

SHE first sat atop a horse at just three years old.

It wasn’t until many years later that it occurred to Madeleine Wishart she could turn her love of horses into a job.

Now, at the tender age of 23, the Ipswich jockey is prepping to compete in five races at one of the country’s biggest annual horse racing events.

“I grew up in Ipswich, went to school here and used to go to the races all the time with my friends,” she said.

“I used to say how awesome it would be if I could ride (in the Cup) in front of all my friends.”

Now the dream is a reality as Wishart trains in the lead-up to the Ipswich Cup.

“It was probably about eight years ago that I started thinking about it,” she said.

“I never really thought I would be able to until further into my racing career; I never thought it would be so early on.”

Wishart first started riding Flash Aah – the horse she will ride on Saturday – in January.

“I thought maybe I had a chance of getting into the Ipswich Cup because I started riding this horse,” she said.

“He’s a tricky horse because he feels like he’s not going to do much but when you come to the finish line he flashes right through.

“He exciting because you don’t know what he’s capable of.”

Making connections with trainers, working hard at her training and riding for lesser-known trainers all contributed to getting into the Ipswich Cup, according to Wishart.

“I’ve been working hard behind the scenes, keeping fit and (doing) a lot of training,” she said.

Wishart is training in balance and weights and trying to eat plenty of whole foods.

“I do personal training five times a week and try to stick to low carb food, whole foods like fruit and veg – the kind of stuff that makes me feel good,” she said.

“It’s a job that asks a lot – you wake up early and then you go all day so you need to make sure you fuel your body right.”



While some sportspeople find the pressure of performing in front of loved ones to increase nerves, Wishart remains cool.

“It’s making me more excited – there are people who saw me grow up and I’m sure it’s pretty exciting for them as well to be able to watch someone they know to be able to watch someone they know go around in the Ipswich Cup,” she said.

“It isn’t making me nervous – I think it’s making me feel more at home.”



