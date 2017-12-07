Unsung heroes inside Ipswich Hospital

THANK YOU: Volunteers spent nearly 18,000 hours serving the community at Ipswich Hospital.

THANK YOU: Volunteers spent nearly 18,000 hours serving the community at Ipswich Hospital. Helen Spelitis

NURSES, doctors and paramedics aren't the only heroes walking the halls at Ipswich Hospital.

More than 100 volunteers contribute to the care of patients, offering advice, helping with fundraising events, and being a friendly face on the ward.

Last financial year, those volunteers spent nearly 18,000 hours serving the community at the hospital.

"We cannot put a price on the work they do,” Ipswich Hospital Foundation CEO Phillip Bell said.

"It's important we recognise the value and necessity of volunteers.”

And it's not just the patients who benefit from the volunteers' sunny disposition.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Dr Kerrie Freeman said each morning she was uplifted by being greeted with a lovely, smiling group of volunteers.

"Having a friendly face there to greet you as you enter the hospital really does make a big difference to how people feel about coming here,” she said.

This week, the volunteers' unwavering dedication was recognised at a special event, as part of International Volunteer Day - started by the United Nations in 1985.