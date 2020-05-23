UNSUNG HERO: Dual life member helps get the job done

Sonia Lund is a life member of the Gatton Hawks and the Gatton Swimming Club, having volunteered with them for many years.

Sonia Lund is a life member of the Gatton Hawks and the Gatton Swimming Club, having volunteered with them for many years.

FAMILY is why Sonia Lund started volunteering with local sporting clubs, and family is also why she has kept doing it.

“I started volunteering with the Hawks when the boys were in juniors, back about 20 years ago,” she said.

“I’m still there, even though my sons aren’t playing anymore.”

During the years, Sonia worked her way through various volunteer roles with the club, and is presently one of the committee members.

“Being a committee member, the way I think of it is just helping out how I can, whether it’s helping the secretary, or the treasurer, or helping run events, that sort of thing,” she said.

READ MORE: The friendly face greeting travellers for more than a decade

In recognition of their long-time association with the group, Sonia and her husband Brad were made life members of the Gatton Hawks in 2019.

With this week being National Volunteer Week, it’s more important than ever to acknowledge the time and effort dedicated volunteers like Sonia put into their work.

“That was a great honour. It was nice to receive that recognition, but there’s plenty of other people there too who work just as hard, so I think we need to acknowledge that as well,” she said.

Sonia Lund is a life member of the Gatton Hawks and the Gatton Swimming Club, having volunteered with them for many years. Photo: Nathan Greaves

“You feel like part of a family in a way, because a lot of sporting communities are like that, on and off the field. It’s nice to know you have that support.”

READ MORE: Retiree’s reason behind multiple volunteer gigs

Sonia is also a life member of the Gatton Swimming Club, and she has a long association with that club too.

“I’m not so much involved with swimming now as I was when my children were younger, but I still do go and help out occasionally at carnivals and things like that,” she said.

“I still continue to keep in touch. It’s nice to see people who are still there – working and helping out in the community – you knew 20 years ago.”

She encouraged locals to get involved and help out local groups and committees, as many could not continue without volunteer support.

“All committees, whether it’s schools or community things, they need volunteers desperately, and I think unfortunately it’s almost becoming a dying art in this day and age,” she said.

“I think once people get involved, and they see the value to it, it’s quite good.”